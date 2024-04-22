Did you spot the shout out to Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld in the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer? When Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool are walking down the street in slow-motion, check out the background. One of the stores is called “Liefeld’s Just Feet.” And not only is that a shoutout to Liefeld, it’s a playful joke, too, because Rob Liefeld is notorious for not drawing feet whenever he can avoid them. When he does draw them, they sometimes look weird. (Google it. It’s a whole thing. Trust me.)

And that‘s just one of the many Easter eggs, little details, and hidden Marvel references you might have missed in the awesome new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer. In our latest video we tell you where to find all of them. We’ll show you where to spot the 20th Century Fox logo, and where that fight is taking place, and how it all connects to the Loki TV show.

Let’s f—ing go. Watch the full video below:

