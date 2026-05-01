A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away...

A man named George Lucas created a film called Star Wars. Audiences instantly fell in love Lucas’ tale of rebels and empires, space wizards and dark lords. But it wasn’t just Star Wars’ story that captured viewers’ imaginations.

Lucas and his team populated their creation with all sorts of strange aliens, creatures, and robots. The lead characters wore odd clothes and sported eclectic hairstyles. They even ate bizarre foods.

The faraway galaxy Lucas conjured into existence became so attractive, that people didn’t just want to watch Star Wars; they wanted to live inside it. They began dressing like Jedis and Stormtroopers. They dueled with lightsabers at conventions, starred in their own homemade fan films. And, in recent years, they’ve gobbled up grocery items inspired by the franchise as well.

For a long time, the Holy Grail of tie-in foods based on Star Wars was blue milk, a mysterious potable featured in the very first movie from 1977. Then, after decades of curiosity, multiple companies have begun producing their own interpretation of the beverage — the latest being TruMoo, which first introduced its version of blue milk a few years ago.

I guess it did well enough that they decided to reintroduce it in May of 2026, the time of year that a bad pun dictates be dedicated to celebrating all things Star Wars. (May the 4th be with you, by the way.) I missed this concoction the first time around, so when they offered to send me a couple of jugs, I was not going to say no. (A pact I made with a mysterious stranger I encountered at the crossroads 11 years ago required I eat and/or drink every food inspired by movies in exchange for a career as an author. By the way, my new book’s up for preorder right now!)

Why Do Star Wars Fans Care About Blue Milk So Much?

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Can the answer just be “Because Star Wars fans are weird”? No? Okay, more explanation then.

According to Wookiepedia (which is never wrong about things that happened a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away), blue milk, also known as “bantha milk,” is a drinkable liquid generated by female banthas.

A bantha, for those unfamiliar, looks like this:

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I know what you’re thinking, and I’m thinking it too: Man, I would love to drink something produced by that giant, filth-covered, foul-smelling beast. Anybody got a bantha teat handy?

According to Star Wars star Mark Hamill, the prop blue milk used on set back in 1977 was actually “long life milk” (a shelf stable milk that doesn’t need refrigeration) mixed with blue food coloring. He also said it was “really ghastly ... oily and sweet and yuck!” In other words, it tasted as weird as it looked.

While the contextual and extratextual particulars are both horrifying, blue milk continues to be a source of fascination for Star Wars fans. I think the reason why has less to do with the appeal of drinking a dirty animal’s bodily fluids than the fact that blue milk is one of the earliest building blocks of that Star Wars galaxy. Technically speaking, blue milk predates Han Solo and Chewbacca; it show up in Star Wars before either character makes their onscreen debut.

Appearing as as part of a complete space breakfast around the Skywalker kitchen table helps establish the otherworldly charm of Tatooine and the Star Wars franchise as a whole. Blue milk is a small but essential piece of world-building that tells the viewer they left the reality they know behind the moment the lights dimmed in the theater or they pushed play on their Blu-ray.

What Is TruMoo’s Blue Milk?

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READ MORE: I Ate Everything on Denny’s Masters of the Universe Menu

According to the jug, TruMoo’s blue milk is “blue colored vanilla lowfat milk with other natural flavors.” A press release boasts that the liquid contains “9 grams of protein and eight essential nutrients,” while the label notes that it contains “no synthetic dyes.” That’s great, because if there is one thing I do not want in something secreted from an alien animal’s undercarriage, it’s synthetic dye.

“For decades, fans have watched Luke Skywalker on Tatooine and wondered what that blue milk actually tastes like. That question is what made this product so exciting for us to bring to market,” reads a quote from Dairy Brands at Dairy Farmers of America Chief Marketing Officer Rachel Kyllo.

Wait, this drink is backed by a testimonial from someone named Kyllo? Are they also the Chief Marketing Officer of the Knights of Ren? This whole thing smells fishier than a bantha after a day in deserts of Tatooine. Am I gonna try this stuff anyway? Like Yoda said, “Do or do not, there is no try.”

You heard me! I’m doing blue milk! It’s not a strange thing to say at all!

How Does It Compare With Galaxy’s Edge Blue Milk?

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The first version of blue milk to hit the market about seven years ago could only be found at Disneyland and Walt Disney World in Florida, in each respective theme park’s Star Wars-themed Galaxy’s Edge land. For whatever reason, be it concern over potential dairy allergies or a general sense that the last thing people in Orlando want on a 95-degree day in August is a nice tall glass of stained cow goo, they opted not to make their blue milk (and a green milk inspired by a similar libation shown in Star Wars: The Last Jedi) out of actual milk.

Instead, according to Disneyland’s app, blue milk is a “plant-based blend of Coconut and Rice Milk with alluring fruity characteristics.” (Green milk is “plant-based blend of Coconut and Rice Milk with zippy citrus and tropical characteristics.”) Despite their name, they don’t taste like or bear the consistency of dairy-based treats, and give off more of a fruit smoothie vibe. And while they’re not my favorite weird Star Wars food in Galaxy’s Edge, I do personally like the blue version. In fact, I’ve never gone to Galaxy’s Edge without getting one to sip as I stroll through the area’s markets and cantinas.

Still, Galaxy Edge’s blue milk has proven to be polarizing among some visitors. When I took my daughters to Disneyland last year for the first time, they were so excited to try it — and very slow to finish their cups. That’s not an uncommon reaction among the people I’ve wandered Galaxy’s Edge with. They love the concept but not the execution. (Disney recently added a pink varietal that’s “plant-based rice milk blend with sweet and fruity characteristics,” suggesting they’re still looking for ways to boost the product’s sales.)

The obvious issue: Their blue milk is not milk! If nothing else, TruMoo’s version will not have that problem.

Our Review

Joined by my daughters, who now demand they get to sample all the weird movie foods I eat (I’m a great father!), i tried TruMoo’s blue milk. In the video below, you’ll see our a taste test and hear how it compares to the blue milk in Galaxy’s Edge.

Final Verdict

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If you watched the entire video, you saw my oldest proudly show off her empty cup. She was not pretending she enjoyed it for the camera. After we stopped recording, she had a second glass. Then this morning, she requested her breakfast cereal with blue milk. It looked disconcerting to me; she said it was absolutely delicious. So that’s one satisfied customer.

It wasn’t necessarily my cup of tea (or colored milk), but that has less to do with the drink itself than my own taste buds. My daughter’s description of the flavor as “melted vanilla ice cream” is perfect — and I’m not a huge fan of vanilla ice cream. Anyone who’s ever wished that melted vanilla ice cream was a socially acceptable beverage will be very happy that this equivalent exists.

I also suspect most Star Wars fans would prefer TruMoo’s offering to Galaxy’s Edge blue milk. It’s certainly closer to what most viewers have in mind when they imagine joining the Skywalker clan for breakfast on the moisture farm — at least the viewers who aren’t lactose intolerant.

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