’Dexter’ Revival Gets Its Official Title in First Full Trailer

For the first time in eight years, Dexter is back. Michael C. Hall reprises his role from the popular Showtime series in the new Dexter: New Blood, which premieres on the cable channel this fall. In the first trailer, Dexter has managed to avoid detection for his past activities for a decade. He’s living quietly in a little town in Upstate New York. And then he continues living a happy, mentally stable life. The end!

Okay, fine if New Blood was about Dexter living quietly in small town America, it wouldn’t be much of a show. Obviously, those old dark urges return with a vengeance. Watch the full trailer below:

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the series finds him living under an assumed name in the small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger beckons. Joining Hall, the cast also includes Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (THE GOOD LORD BIRD) and Clancy Brown (The Crown, BILLIONS). Reuniting Hall with original series showrunner Clyde Phillips, DEXTER: NEW BLOOD is currently in production on 10 one-hour episodes in Western Massachusetts.

Both John Lithgow (the Trinity Killer) and Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter’s sister Debra) are expected to appear in New Blood, although not in regular roles. Dexter: New Blood premieres on Showtime on Sunday, November 7 at 9PM ET.