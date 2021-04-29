‘Dexter’ Is Back In Revival Series’ First Teaser

It’s been eight years since anyone saw Dexter Morgan, the title character and central serial killer of Showtime’s Dexter. After eight seasons, Dexter (played by Michael C. Hall) faked his own death and started a new life as a lumberjack somewhere. Now Dexter is returning with a new, 10-episode limited series on Showtime and other than ditching the beard he grew in the season finale, it looks like Dexter hasn’t changed all that much from the guy on the old show.

At the very least, he’s still killing folks, as the first teaser for the new show reveals. The teaser trailer also reveals that the new Dexter is just a few months away. Watch it below:

Besides Hall, the new Dexter’s cast will include Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, and Jamie Chung. Original series showrunner Clyde Phillips returned to produce the revival. Here’s its official synopsis:

He's smart, he's good looking, and he's got a great sense of humor. He's Dexter Morgan, everyone's favorite serial killer. As a Miami forensics expert, he spends his days solving crimes, and nights committing them. But Dexter lives by a strict code of honor that is both his saving grace and lifelong burden. Torn between his deadly compulsion and his desire for true happiness, Dexter is a man in profound conflict with the world and himself. Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall stars in the hit SHOWTIME Original Series.

Dexter premieres on Showtime this fall. The original series is available to stream on Showtime now.

