The fast food business is more cutthroat than an island inhabited by Geena Davis and Matthew Modine. The big chains constantly develop new menu items to generate publicity and steal new and lapsed customers from their competitors.

Sometimes those new items hit in a big way and become permanent additions to a restaurant’s menu. But more often than not, novelty fast food items are just that; when the novelty wears off, the items go away — for a long time, if not forever. (Would people get all worked up about the McRib if it was always available at every McDonald’s, instead of popping up every few years for just a couple months? I doubt it.)

Today we’re looking back at those sorts of fast food items, the ones that got a lot of hype before gradually vanishing from menus around the country — and specifically focusing on one of the pillars of most fast food menus, the good old-fashioned hamburger. Or, more accurately, the new (and sometimes downright strange) variations of a good old-fashioned hamburger that have been trotted out by fast food chains through the years.

We’re talking about long burgers, little burgers, burgers in the form of a burrito, multiple burgers that are attached to one another for some reason. All of these were sold for a while; all of them were sent to the great fast food outlet in the sky. Then again, a few of these items have been offered multiple times, so they may not all be quite dead yet.

Once-Beloved Fast Food Burgers That No Longer Exist

