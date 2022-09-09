‘Disenchanted’ Trailer: The Long-Awaited Sequel Is Almost Here

15 years after the release of Enchanted, Disney finally made a sequel. Disenchanted features Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden all reprising their roles from the original film. The new addition to the cast is Maya Rudolph as the film’s new villain.

The film is set about 15 years after the original movie and sees Giselle and Robert still together, but growing [dramatic pause] disenchanted with city life. They move to the suburbs but a magic wish turns the suburbs into a fairy tale land. The first trailer for the movie, which is going straight to Disney+, just debuted at the D23 Disney convention — watch it below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

It has been 15 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

Disenchanted is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on November 24.

