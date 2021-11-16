Disney Plus Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2021

You’ve got chestnuts for roasting on an open fire. You’re swatting away jack frost nipping at your nose. What else do you need this holiday season? Okay, yes, yuletide carols being sung by a choir. But other than that? How about some Christmas movies and shows to watch.

If you’ve got a Disney+ subscription, for example, there are dozens of holiday-themed movies and shows either already available or coming in the weeks ahead. The site has a dedicated landing page for the Christmas season — find it here — stuffed like a stocking with old favorites and new titles. They include Marvel’s holiday-themed Hawkeye series, the new Home Sweet Home Alone movie, a Frozen Yule Log, and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Jingle All the Way, which is somehow 25 years old.

Here’s everything available on Disney+ for the holidays:

Disney+ Originals

Hawkeye - Premiering November 24

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition - Premiering December 17

Godmothered

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Home Sweet Home Alone

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

Noelle

Once Upon a Snowman

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Movies and Specials

‘Twas the Night

12 Dates of Christmas

A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa – Premiering November 19

Babes in Toyland

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Christmas…Again?! – Premiering December 3

Cloud 9

Cool Runnings

Decorating Disney Holiday Magic’

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney's Fairytale Weddings: Holiday Magic

Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special – Premiering November 26

Ernest Saves Christmas – Premiering November 26

Frozen

Frozen 2

Full-Court Miracle

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!

Home Alone

Home Alone 2

Home Alone 3

Home Alone 4 - Premiering December 17

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist - Premiering December 17

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Ice Age – Premiering December 3

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas – Premiering November 26

Jingle All The Way

Jingle All The Way 2

Life Size 2

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas – Premiering December 10

Mickey's Christmas Carol

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Santa Buddies: The Legend of the Santa Paws

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Snow Buddies

Snowball Express

Snowglobe

The Christmas Star

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

The Disney Holiday Singalong

The Mistle-Tones

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3

The Search for Santa Paws

The Ultimate Christmas Present

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Togo

Toy Story: That Time Forgot

While You Were Sleeping

Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Holiday Shorts

Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

From Our Family to Yours

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Once Upon a Snowman

Pluto’s Christmas Tree

Prep & Landing

Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa

Puppy for Hanukkah – Premiering November 19

Santa's Workshop

The Small One

The Simpsons Christmas Episodes

Bobby, It’s Cold Outside

Grift of the Magi

Holidays of Future Passed

I Won't Be Home for Christmas

Kill Gil, Volumes I & II

Marge Be Not Proud

Miracle on Evergreen Terrace

She of Little Faith

Simpsons Christmas Stories

Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire

Skinner's Sense of Snow

The Burns and the Bees

The Fight Before Christmas

The Nightmare After Krustmas

‘Tis the 30th Season

‘Tis The Fifteenth Season

White Christmas Blues

