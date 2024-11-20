Everything New on Disney+ in December 2024
Marvel and Star Wars both have new shows on Disney+ in December. For Marvel, it’s the third season of What If...?, the animated series that depicts alternate dimensions from throughout the multiverse, and stars different versions of popular Marvel characters. (This season, which is supposedly the final installment of the show, includes episodes centered around Red Guardian, Shang-Chi, and Agatha Harkness.) The entire season premieres on streaming daily starting on December 22.
Star Wars has its latest live-action original, Skeleton Crew, which stars Jude Law and has been described as an Amblin-style coming-of-age story set within the Star Wars galaxy.
There’s also a bunch of live basketball and football (and an NFL game featuring Simpsons animation?), plus a documentary on Elton John and the Inside Out spinoff series Dream Productions.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in December 2024:
Monday, December 2
New Library Titles
- Mickey and the Very Many Christmases
Tuesday, December 3
New Library Titles
- Jung Kook: I Am Still - The Original (S1, 3 episodes)
New to Disney+
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Two Episode Premiere
Wednesday, December 4
New Library Titles
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
New to Disney+
CMA Country Christmas - Premiere
Saturday, December 7
New Library Titles
- Destruction Decoded (S2, 9 episodes)
- Inside the Enchanted Forests (S1, 6 episodes)
Monday, December 9
Disney+ Originals
Bluey Minisodes - New Episodes
Live on Disney+
The Simpsons Funday Football - Live at 8 p.m. ET
Tuesday, December 10
New Library Titles
Sugarcane
Wednesday, December 11
New Library Titles
- Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)
New to Disney+
Dream Productions - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Disney+ Originals
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Episode 3
Friday, December 13
New to Disney+
Elton John: Never Too Late - Premiere
Monday, December 16
New Library Titles
Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 6 episodes)
Tuesday, December 17
New Library Titles
Blink
New to Disney+
The Simpsons Christmas Double Episode - Exclusive to Disney+
Wednesday, December 18
New Library Titles
SuperKitties (S2, 5 episodes)
ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 4 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Episode 4
Friday, December 20
New Library Titles
- Lost Treasures of the Bible (S1, 6 episodes)
Sunday, December 22
New to Disney+
Marvel Animation’s What If...? - Season 3, Episode 1
Monday, December 23
New Library Titles
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 5 episodes)
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (S2, 3 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Marvel Animation’s What If...? - Season 3, Episode 2
Tuesday, December 24
Disney+ Originals
Marvel Animation’s What If...? - Season 3, Episode 3
Wednesday, December 25
Live on Disney+
Dunk The Halls - Animated Game Airs Live at 12 p.m. EST
NBA Christmas Specials
New to Disney+
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
Doctor Who: Joy to the World
Disney+ Originals
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Episode 5 - Premiere
Marvel Animation’s What If...? - Season 3, Episode 4
Thursday, December 26
Disney+ Originals
Marvel Animation’s What If...? - Season 3, Episode 5
Friday, December 27
New Library Titles
- John Williams in Tokyo
Disney+ Originals
Marvel Animation’s What If...? - Season 3, Episode 6
Saturday, December 28
Disney+ Originals
Marvel Animation’s What If...? - Season 3, Episode 7
Sunday, December 29
Disney+ Originals
Marvel Animation’s What If...? - Season 3, Episode 8
