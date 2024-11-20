Everything New on Disney+ in December 2024

Marvel and Star Wars both have new shows on Disney+ in December. For Marvel, it’s the third season of What If...?, the animated series that depicts alternate dimensions from throughout the multiverse, and stars different versions of popular Marvel characters. (This season, which is supposedly the final installment of the show, includes episodes centered around Red Guardian, Shang-Chi, and Agatha Harkness.) The entire season premieres on streaming daily starting on December 22.

Star Wars has its latest live-action original, Skeleton Crew, which stars Jude Law and has been described as an Amblin-style coming-of-age story set within the Star Wars galaxy.

There’s also a bunch of live basketball and football (and an NFL game featuring Simpsons animation?), plus a documentary on Elton John and the Inside Out spinoff series Dream Productions.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in December 2024:

Monday, December 2

New Library Titles

- Mickey and the Very Many Christmases

Tuesday, December 3

New Library Titles

- Jung Kook: I Am Still - The Original (S1, 3 episodes)

SKELETON CREW

New to Disney+

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Two Episode Premiere

Wednesday, December 4

New Library Titles

- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)

New to Disney+

CMA Country Christmas - Premiere

Saturday, December 7

New Library Titles

- Destruction Decoded (S2, 9 episodes)

- Inside the Enchanted Forests (S1, 6 episodes)

Monday, December 9

Disney+ Originals

Bluey Minisodes - New Episodes

ESPN

Live on Disney+

The Simpsons Funday Football - Live at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 10

New Library Titles

Sugarcane

Wednesday, December 11

New Library Titles

- Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)

- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)

Dream Productions

New to Disney+

Dream Productions - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Episode 3

Friday, December 13

New to Disney+

Elton John: Never Too Late - Premiere

Monday, December 16

New Library Titles

Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 6 episodes)

Tuesday, December 17

New Library Titles

Blink

New to Disney+

The Simpsons Christmas Double Episode - Exclusive to Disney+

Wednesday, December 18

New Library Titles

SuperKitties (S2, 5 episodes)

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 4 episodes)

SKELETON CREW

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Episode 4

Friday, December 20

New Library Titles

- Lost Treasures of the Bible (S1, 6 episodes)

Sunday, December 22

New to Disney+

Marvel Animation’s What If...? - Season 3, Episode 1

Monday, December 23

New Library Titles

- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 5 episodes)

- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (S2, 3 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Marvel Animation’s What If...? - Season 3, Episode 2

Tuesday, December 24

Disney+ Originals

Marvel Animation’s What If...? - Season 3, Episode 3

Wednesday, December 25

Live on Disney+

Dunk The Halls - Animated Game Airs Live at 12 p.m. EST

NBA Christmas Specials

New to Disney+

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Doctor Who: Joy to the World

WHAT IF...? Season 3

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Episode 5 - Premiere

Marvel Animation’s What If...? - Season 3, Episode 4

Thursday, December 26

Disney+ Originals

Marvel Animation’s What If...? - Season 3, Episode 5

Friday, December 27

New Library Titles

- John Williams in Tokyo

WHAT IF...? Season 3

Disney+ Originals

Marvel Animation’s What If...? - Season 3, Episode 6

Saturday, December 28

Disney+ Originals

Marvel Animation’s What If...? - Season 3, Episode 7

Sunday, December 29

Disney+ Originals

Marvel Animation’s What If...? - Season 3, Episode 8

