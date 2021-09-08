Disney Plus Announces Full Halloween 2021 Lineup

Nobody loves Halloween more than kids. Admittedly, their interest in the holiday is primarily candy-based. But still: Children love to get into the Halloween spirit, and sometimes it can be a little tricky finding shows or movies for them that are suitably scary for their age but not too terrifying.

That’s exactly who Disney+ is targeting with their second annual “Hallowstream” programming. All through October, they are focusing on kid-friendly scares, including several new shows and specials. Number one on the list has to be Muppets Haunted Mansion, the very first Halloween special starring the Muppets (and the famous Disneyland attraction). Disney+ is also getting Just Beyond, a new series inspired by the works of R.L. Stine, and the recently announced LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, an anthology of spooky Star Wars short stories.

That’s the bulk of the new stuff, but Disney+ has a pretty deep library of kid-centric horror, including The Nightmare Before Christmas, Frankenweenie, and (of course) Hocus Pocus. Here’s everything Disney+ has for “Hallowstream” this year:

Marvel

October 1

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales - “LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales” is a seasonal celebration of the villainous dark side of the Star Wars galaxy— just in time for Halloween. After the events of “The Rise of Skywalker,” Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars.

Disney

October 8

Muppets Haunted Mansion - The Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special “Muppets Haunted Mansion” will premiere on Friday, October 8 on Disney+. The brand-new special will feature a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, all-new music and spooky fun for families to enjoy together. "Muppets Haunted Mansion" takes place on Halloween night, when Gonzo is challenged to spend one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion.

Disney

October 13

Just Beyond - Inspired by the writings of R.L. Stine, the series tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know. Each episode introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes.

Disney

Also Available - Films and Shows

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Hocus Pocus

The Haunted Mansion

Frankenweenie

Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

ZOMBIES

Gargoyles

Gravity Falls

Halloweentown

Twitches

Girl vs. Monster

Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire

Don’t Look Under the Bed

Phantom of the Megaplex

Mr. Boogedy

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror I-XXX

So Weird

Vampirina

Also Available - Shorts

“Toy Story of Terror!”

“Lonesome Ghosts”

“Trick or Treat”

