Everything New on Disney+ in July 2023

Technically, Marvel’s Secret Invasion premieres in June. But there’s a new episode of the latest MCU TV series every single week in July on Disney+.Who’s gonna be revealed as a secret Skrull? We’ll find out soon. There’s also a slew of shark-related shows for July 4, fresh episodes of Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir and Bluey. Plus Disney is kicking off several months of restored classic Disney shorts getting added to streaming with the first batch of vintage cartoons.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in July 2023:

Sunday, July 2

New Library Titles

- Bull Shark Bandits (special)

- Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead (special)

- Most Extreme Sharks (S1, 4 episodes)

- Return of the White Shark (special)

- Saved From a Shark (special)

- Shark Below Zero (special)

- Shark Eat Shark (special)

- Sharkcano: Hawaii

- Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground (special)

- When Sharks Attack 36 (S1, 6 episodes)

- When Sharks Attack…And Why (S1, 5 episodes)

Disney Disney loading...

Wednesday, July 5

New Library Titles

- Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire - Premiere

Secret Invasion - Episode 3

Disney Disney loading...

Friday, July 7

New Library Titles

- Aquamania

- Bath Day

- Building a Building

- Figaro and Frankie

- Goofy Gymnastics

- The Skeleton Dance

Wednesday, July 12

New Library Titles

- Bluey (S3, 10 episodes)

- UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S1, 5 episodes)

- Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins (S1, 8 episodes)

SECRET INVASION Marvel loading...

Disney+ Originals

Secret Invasion - Episode 4

Friday, July 14

Disney+ Originals

Yuzuru Hanyu Ice Story 2023 "Gift" at Tokyo Dome - Premiere

Disney Disney loading...

Wednesday, July 19

New Library Titles

- Grown-Ish (S5, 18 episodes)

- Hailey's on It! (S1, 5 episodes)

- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 6 episodes)

- SuperKitties (S1, 4 episodes)

- America’s Funniest Home Videos (S20-22)

Disney+ Originals

Secret Invasion - Episode 5

Wednesday, July 26

New Library Titles

- Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S6, 16 episodes)

- Me & Mickey Shorts (S2, 10 episodes)

- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)

- Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)

- Raven’s Home (S6, 5 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Secret Invasion - Episode 6

Disney Disney loading...

Friday, July 28

Disney+ Originals

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly - Premiere

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app