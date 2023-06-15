Everything New on Disney+ in July 2023
Technically, Marvel’s Secret Invasion premieres in June. But there’s a new episode of the latest MCU TV series every single week in July on Disney+.Who’s gonna be revealed as a secret Skrull? We’ll find out soon. There’s also a slew of shark-related shows for July 4, fresh episodes of Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir and Bluey. Plus Disney is kicking off several months of restored classic Disney shorts getting added to streaming with the first batch of vintage cartoons.
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in July 2023:
Sunday, July 2
New Library Titles
- Bull Shark Bandits (special)
- Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead (special)
- Most Extreme Sharks (S1, 4 episodes)
- Return of the White Shark (special)
- Saved From a Shark (special)
- Shark Below Zero (special)
- Shark Eat Shark (special)
- Sharkcano: Hawaii
- Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground (special)
- When Sharks Attack 36 (S1, 6 episodes)
- When Sharks Attack…And Why (S1, 5 episodes)
Wednesday, July 5
New Library Titles
- Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire - Premiere
Secret Invasion - Episode 3
Friday, July 7
New Library Titles
- Aquamania
- Bath Day
- Building a Building
- Figaro and Frankie
- Goofy Gymnastics
- The Skeleton Dance
Wednesday, July 12
New Library Titles
- Bluey (S3, 10 episodes)
- UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S1, 5 episodes)
- Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins (S1, 8 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Secret Invasion - Episode 4
Friday, July 14
Disney+ Originals
Yuzuru Hanyu Ice Story 2023 "Gift" at Tokyo Dome - Premiere
Wednesday, July 19
New Library Titles
- Grown-Ish (S5, 18 episodes)
- Hailey's on It! (S1, 5 episodes)
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 6 episodes)
- SuperKitties (S1, 4 episodes)
- America’s Funniest Home Videos (S20-22)
Disney+ Originals
Secret Invasion - Episode 5
Wednesday, July 26
New Library Titles
- Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S6, 16 episodes)
- Me & Mickey Shorts (S2, 10 episodes)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)
- Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)
- Raven’s Home (S6, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Secret Invasion - Episode 6
Friday, July 28
Disney+ Originals
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly - Premiere
Sign up for Disney+ here.