Everything New on Disney Plus in May 2023
The Mandalorian will be over by May, but there will be two new Star Wars shows on Disney+ in May to take its place. First is the second batch of Star Wars Visions, which includes nine new short films from nine different animation studios from around the globe. There’s also the debut of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, a new animated series aimed at children that’s set in the High Republic era of the franchise.
May on Disney+ will also give us the new Muppets TV series The Muppets Mayhem starring Dr. Teeth and the The Electric Mayhem Band, along with the new original sci-fi movie Crater and American Born Chinese, based on Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel, and starring Michelle Yeoh, Ben Wang, and Ke Huy Quan.
Take a look at everything coming to Disney+ in May 2023:
Tuesday, May 2
New Library Titles
- A Small Light (2 episodes)
Wednesday, May 3
New Library Titles
- Eureka! (S1, 6 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Thursday, May 4
Disney+ Originals
Star Wars: Visions - Volume 2 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - Season 1 Premiere, Episodes 1 - 7 Streaming
Friday, May 5
New Library Titles
- Charles: In His Own Words
Disney+ Originals
Entrelazados Live! - Premiere
Tuesday, May 9
New Library Titles
- A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)
Wednesday, May 10
New Library Titles
- Life Below Zero (S20)
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S4)
Disney+ Originals
The Muppets Mayhem - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Friday, May 12
Disney+ Originals
Crater - Premiere
Tuesday, May 16
New Library Titles
- A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)
Wednesday, May 17
New Library Titles
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S5)
- Saturdays (S1, 4 episodes)
Tuesday, May 23
New Library Titles
- A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)
Wednesday, May 24
New Library Titles
- Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
American Born Chinese - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Season 2 Premiere, Episodes 1 - 6 Streaming
Friday, May 26
New Library Titles
- Wild Life
Wednesday, May 31
New Library Titles
- Firebuds (S1, 6 episodes)
Sign up for Disney+ here.