Everything New on Disney Plus in May 2023

The Mandalorian will be over by May, but there will be two new Star Wars shows on Disney+ in May to take its place. First is the second batch of Star Wars Visions, which includes nine new short films from nine different animation studios from around the globe. There’s also the debut of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, a new animated series aimed at children that’s set in the High Republic era of the franchise.

May on Disney+ will also give us the new Muppets TV series The Muppets Mayhem starring Dr. Teeth and the The Electric Mayhem Band, along with the new original sci-fi movie Crater and American Born Chinese, based on Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel, and starring Michelle Yeoh, Ben Wang, and Ke Huy Quan.

Take a look at everything coming to Disney+ in May 2023:

Tuesday, May 2

New Library Titles

- A Small Light (2 episodes)

Wednesday, May 3

New Library Titles

- Eureka! (S1, 6 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Thursday, May 4

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Visions - Volume 2 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - Season 1 Premiere, Episodes 1 - 7 Streaming

Friday, May 5

New Library Titles

- Charles: In His Own Words

Disney+ Originals

Entrelazados Live! - Premiere

Tuesday, May 9

New Library Titles

- A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

Wednesday, May 10

New Library Titles

- Life Below Zero (S20)

- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S4)

Disney+ Originals

The Muppets Mayhem - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Friday, May 12

Disney+ Originals

Crater - Premiere

Tuesday, May 16

New Library Titles

- A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

Wednesday, May 17

New Library Titles

- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S5)

- Saturdays (S1, 4 episodes)

Tuesday, May 23

New Library Titles

- A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

Wednesday, May 24

New Library Titles

- Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

- Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

American Born Chinese - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Season 2 Premiere, Episodes 1 - 6 Streaming

Friday, May 26

New Library Titles

- Wild Life

Wednesday, May 31

New Library Titles

- Firebuds (S1, 6 episodes)

