X-Men ’97 finally returned on Disney+ this week, with a huge three-part season premiere. And if you like ’90s X-Men comics, man, this show is for you. The Season 2 debut included so many Easter eggs calling back to that classic period in Marvel history. X-Factor — the classic version of the team created by Peter David and Larry Stroman — are now a major part of the storyline, as are Cable’s X-Force team, like Rob Liefeld’s old comic came to life.

But those are just a couple of the obvious callbacks. In our latest X-Men ’97 video, we’ll break down the dozens of Marvel references, hidden Easter eggs, and little details you might have missed in Season 2 so far. We’ll point out all the stuff taken from old Marvel comics like Generation X, from The Adventures of Cyclops and Phoenix, and Wolverine and the X-Men. We’ll explain who all the new characters are, and what their additions mean for where this show is headed through the rest of Season 2.

Watch our new X-Men ’97 video below:

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If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs in the big Season 2 premiere of X-Men ’97, check out more of our videos below, including one on the secret villain in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, one on the much-discussed leaked scene from Avengers: Doomsday, and one on whether Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the first movie in Marvel’s Mutant Saga. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. X-Men ’97 Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes debuting weekly.

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