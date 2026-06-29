A new week means new series and TV show seasons are airing on television and streaming online. Lucky you!

Looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon? We’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff.

Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch a new Adventure Time spinoff series focused on Finn and Jake’s younger years. Plus, get into a new season of sci-fi thriller Silo as well as the new Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle.

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don’t forget to check out other recent TV releases right here.

Silo (Season 3 Premiere)

In Season 3, Juliette returns to Silo 18 as the mayor while she simultaneously navigates memory loss and tries to rescue the survivors of Silo 17 by digging a tunnel.

Where to watch Silo: Season 3 of the sci-fi thriller premieres on Apple TV on July 3, with new episodes airing weekly.

Adventure Time: Side Quests

Finn the Human and Jake the Dog embark on a series of lighthearted side adventures in the early days of their developing friendship in this companion series to the hit animated franchise.

Where to watch Adventure Time: Side Quests: All 20 episodes of the new spinoff will be available to watch via Disney+ and Hulu beginning June 29.

READ MORE: Peppa Pig Child Actors Being Asked to Sign Voices Over to AI

Elle

An extra-bubbly teenage Elle Woods is forced to navigate feeling like a fish out of water in grunge-era Seattle years before she takes on law school in this Legally Blonde prequel series.

Where to watch Elle: All episodes of the first season will debut on Amazon Prime Video on July 1.

X-Men ‘97 (Season 2 Premiere)

In the second season of X-Men ‘97, the X-Men find themselves scattered across time as they face off against Apocalypse.

Where to watch X-Men ‘97: The second season of the animated superhero series premieres on Disney+ on July 1, with new episodes streaming weekly.

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