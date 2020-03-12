UPDATE: Following the initial publication of this article, Disney announced the closing of Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris due to the coronavirus. They also halted Disney Cruise Lines departures. Universal Studios also announced the closings of its parks on both coasts.

In its history, Disneyland had only closed three times: The Northridge Earthquake, a day of remembrance after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and 9/11. Now there will be a fourth, due to the coronavirus outbreak. After initially claiming earlier on Wednesday Disneyland would continue to remain open, the Disney company has changed course and announced that Disneyland would close starting on the morning of March 14.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort,” the official announcement reads, “we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.” Disneyland hotels will remain open until March 16 to give travelers time to adjust their plans. At current, Downtown Disney “will remain open.”

Here is the full announcement:

Disney first announced the parks would remain open, in spite of California Governor Gavin Newsom mandating that all large gatherings of 250 people or more be canceled or postponed. His initial announcement said there would be an exemptions for “amusement parks, theaters, casinos and card houses.” That briefly allowed Disneyland to say it would remain open with additional cleaning and disinfecting. But that did not last long in this rapidly changing situation.

As of this writing, Walt Disney World remains open. Iif you need to change your own travel plans, the phone number you need 714-520-5050.