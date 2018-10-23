If you’ve ever wanted to sling some webs like your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, you’re in luck: Disney’s new Marvel Superhero Land, set to debut at Disney California Adventure in 2020, will include a Spider-Man attraction that equips visitors with a web-shooter of their very own. Just maybe leave the skyscraper-hopping to the pros, OK?

Walt Disney World News Today has more details on Disney’s plans for the Marvel Superhero Land expansion, which includes new rides, restaurants, stores and more. Phase 1 of the park expansion will open in 2020, with the second phase arriving a year or two later…but you’re just here for the web-shooters, so we’ll cut to the chase.

Over in the Bountiful Valley Farm Area, the “It’s Tough to Be a Bug” theater building (part of A Bug’s Land) is being transformed into a brand-new Spider-Man attraction. WDWNT describes the immersive experience as “mostly screen-based” with a 3D component, similar to Toy Story Midway Mania — where visitors would participate by throwing rings and darts, like a carnival game. Instead, the new Spider-Man attraction will have guests shooting webs with their very own web-shooters.