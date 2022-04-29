New ‘Doctor Strange’ Trailer Introduces Multiple Wandas

It’s not just Doctor Strange who meets alternate versions of himself from throughout the multiverse in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Entering the multiverse also introduces Wanda Maximoff to different versions of herself, several of which are the focus of yet another new Doctor Strange teaser which went live today.

Of course, we saw different versions of Wanda already, in the Disney+ series WandaVision, which is part of why the character is such a perfect fit for The Multiverse of Madness. In the new clip, we see Wanda as a happy mother to two kids we know were figments of her imagination (at least in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe), as well as one with a disturbingly messed up face. As to how all these Wandas and Stranges fit together in the story, well that’s still TBD.

Watch the new teaser below, which also includes some new footage of Strange in action, and also includes brief interviews with Kevin Feige, Sam Raimi, and Benedict Cumberbatch:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens exclusively in theaters on May 6.

