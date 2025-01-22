Doctor Strange fans should prepare themselves: They’re probably not going to see their favorite sorcerer onscreen for at least a few more years.

In a new interview with Variety, Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch revealed that his character will not appear in the upcoming Avengers sequel, Avengers: Doomsday.

As for the reason why, Cumberbatch said it had to do with “the character not aligning with this part of the story.”

Cumberbatch did reveal that he will be in Doomsday’s sequel though, Avengers: Secret Wars, adding that Strange is “quite central to where things might go” in that particular film.

This scenario sort of mirrors Cumberbatch’s roles in the last two Avengers movies. He was a central figure in Avengers: Infinity War, protecting the Time Stone and battling Thanos and his minions with Iron Man and Spider-Man. But then he was snapped out of existence by Thanos at the end of that film, and did not appear in Avengers: Endgame until Tony Stark brought all of Thanos’ victims back to life near the climax of the film.

So we know one more character who isn’t a part of the Avengers in Doomsday. But we still have very little clue who will be on the team. In the years since Endgame, Marvel has given very little indication who remains involved in the Avengers — or whether the team even exists at all anymore. (Avengers: Endgame came out more than five years ago!) Tony Stark died, Steve Rogers retired, the Hulk hurt his arm, Spider-Man went back to his little corner of the MCU that Sony controls where he can do his own thing but never ever hang out with Madame Web. What’s going on in Avengers headquarters right now? Is anyone up there except Happy Hogan?!?

Characters who could theoretically be on the team include Thor, Sam Wilson’s new Captain America, Ant-Man, Wasp, Captain Marvel, Shuri, and Shang-Chi. Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU in the film — but this time as Doctor Doom rather than Iron Man.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters on May 1, 2026. Secret Wars follows on May 7, 2027.

