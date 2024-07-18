College Students Can Get Max For 50% Off

College students can now get a 50 percent off discount on a Max streaming subscription; knocking down the cost per month for Max with ads from $9.99 to $4.99.

To take advantage of this offer, students will need to verify their school status through UNiDAYS, “a leading verification-enabled platform for students.” Once they do that, they can get a discount code to use when signing up for Max. According to the press release, the deal “will last for 12 months following sign-up, and students can re-verify their status to continue streaming after the 12-month period.”

Max Max loading...

READ MORE: Harry Potter TV Show Lands New Showrunner

Last March we got word that Max and Warner Bros. Discovery were planning to cut down on password sharing for the service, in much the same way their rivals at Netflix have in recent years. Presumably, many college students who use Max are doing so by sharing their parents’ existing accounts. So this move is essentially a different way to address that same issue. If even a small percentage of all the college kids who were previously using their family’s Max account for no additional charge sign up for a discounted Max account that’s not a decrease in revenue, it’s actually an increase.

This news comes one day after word that Warner Bros. Discovery was also enacting a round of cost-cutting layoffs of “nearly 1,000” employees, including a handful in “finance, business affairs, and production at streamer Max.” And not that long ago came a report that WBD was increasingly calling its bigger budget series like The Penguin and Dune: Prophecy branding as “HBO Originals” not as “Max Originals.”

You can get more info on Max’s college student discount at their website.

Get our free mobile app