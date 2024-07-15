The new episode of House of the Dragon, “Regent,” is full of Game of Thrones references, and also a bunch of really smart visual storytelling that you might have missed. For example, all season we have seen the corpses of the ratcatchers hanging, as they have all season. But now they are reduced to skeletons. Throughout House of the Dragon we have seen their bodies at various points of decomposition. And their bodies also reflect Aegon’s reign. When he first killed these men, they were dead, but still in good condition, signaling that he was just starting to lose control. Later, we saw them rotting just as the military campaign began. Now their bodies are completely gone, just as Aegon’s reign is over.

