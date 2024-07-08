This week’s episode of House of the Dragon was epic — but it also had some great little details that you might have missed if you weren’t paying attention. For example: Pay close attention to Rhaenyra and her crown. That thing is way too big for her head. That’s not a costuming accident. The size of the crown symbolizes the fact that Rhaenyra was only 14 when she was named successor, ridiculously young to take on those responsibilities. The crown not quite fitting emphasizes that fact.

But that’s just one of the many Easter eggs, Game of Thrones references, and little details you might have missed in the latest episode of House of the Dragon. In our latest video, we’ll point out a full 30 minutes of cool stuff that you need to know before next week’s episode. Watch our full House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4 breakdown video below:

New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere weekly on Sundays on HBO and Max.