When I was a kid the nerdiest thing you could do was play Dungeons & Dragons. I read comics, watched pro wrestling, and participated in my school’s glee club. But Dungeons & Dragons? That was nerdy.

It seems something of an indication just how much the public perception of what is “nerdy” (and whether that is a good or a bad thing) that now Dungeons & Dragons is not only a movie, it is a massive movie, big enough to get its own Super Bowl trailer. The Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves “Big Game Spot” does not really emphasize the role-playing aspects of a classic D&D game. Instead it’s all about action and special effects, with the cast led by Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez doing battle with all manner of dragons and wizards and knights and soldiers and tidal waves and a gelatinous cube or two.

You can watch the trailer below:

The rest of the Honor Among Thieves cast includes Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant. Here is the film’s official synopsis:

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is scheduled to open in theaters on March 31.

