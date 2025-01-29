Watch Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan Recreate ‘When Harry Met Sally’s Famous Katz’s Deli Scene in New Super Bowl Ad

Apparently Sally really likes mayonnaise.

The recently teased reunion of When Harry Met Sally stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal is indeed a Super Bowl ad. When the pair began teasing their new project together, I speculated it was going to be in a Super Bowl commercial, maybe for something like financial planning services.

Close, but no cigar. It turns out Crystal and Ryan returned to the location of When Harry Met Sally’s most famous scene — Katz’s Deli in New York City — in a spot for Hellmann’s mayonnaise. The idea being that a Katz’s pastrami sandwich is good, but a sandwich with mayo is even better. (Debatable!)

You can watch the 60-second version of the commercial below:

I am sure people are going to want to compare the new ad to the original scene, so here that is. (If you’re watching at work you, uh, might want to turn the volume down or put on some headphones.)

These sorts of kitschy reunions have become a very popular subgenre of Super Bowl ads in recent years. You can always count on one or two of them. A couple of years ago, for example, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprised their roles from Breaking Bad in a spot for — of all things — PopCorners chips. (They don’t always make sense.)

Will Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal be the only stars of a nostalgic favorite to reunite in a commercial, or will there be more? We’ll find out when this year’s Super Bowl airs live on Fox on Sunday, February 9. The game will feature the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs squaring off with the Philadelphia Eagles.

