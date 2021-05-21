Dwayne Johnson Will Voice Superman’s Dog in ‘League of Super Pets’
Dwayne Johnson is already playing DC’s Black Adam in a movie — now he’s adding another DC Comics superhero to his resume: Krypto the Superdog. Superman’s furry best friend will appear in a Warner Bros. movie called League of Super Pets, which is headed to theaters next year.
According to Variety, the film “centers on Superman’s dog, who teams up with a flying cat to stop crime while the Man of Steel is on vacation.” That’s presumably Streaky the Supercat, yet another animal sidekick that Superman acquired during his near-century of crimefighting in the pages of DC Comics. (Streaky first debuted in 1960; Krypto dates all the way back to 1955.) The original “Legion of Super-Pets” (yes, this is a real thing I did not just make up) included Krypto, Streaky, Comet the Super-Horse, and Beppo the Super-Monkey. On TV, Krypto also got his own short-lived animated series on Cartoon Network in the mid-2000s, where he also frequently teamed up with Batman’s dog sidekick, Ace the Bat-Hound, another potential cast member for the film.
League of Super Pets will be Krypto’s first appearance on the big-screen; he’s been excluded from all previous Superman movies. (Just imagine what Zack Snyder could have done with Krypto.) Variety’s article says “the studio hopes to set an A-list cast to voice the other two- and four-legged heroes and villains in “DC League of Super-Pets.” A-list cast? Okay, how about Brad Pitt as Streaky, Leonardo DiCaprio as Comet the Super-Horse, and Tom Hanks as Beppo the Super-Monkey. Done. This is now a $1 billion Super Pets movie.
League of Super Pets is scheduled to open in theaters on May 20, 2022.