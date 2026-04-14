Another longtime DC Comics character is joining James Gunn’s DC Movie universe.

Variety reports that after an extensive search Adria Arjona has joined the cast of Gunn’s Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow in the role of Maxima. The other finalists for the role included Eva De Dominici, Sydney Chandler, and Grace Van Patten.

Maxima was introduced to DC Comics by writer Roger Stern and artist George Perez in the late 1980s. She’s a powerful alien who, at times, has sought out Superman as a potential mate to rule her planet by her side.

Later, Maxima actually joined the Justice League; she was a member of the team during the famous “Death of Superman” storyline, and fought Doomsday alongside Superman and the rest of the JLA. (Given that Zack Snyder adapted this storyline, very loosely, for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Tomorrow, I wouldn’t expect Gunn to tackle it anytime soon. But that’s the comics that I remember her best from.)

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Maxima later died during the “Our Worlds at War” storyline, but when DC rebooted their continuity in the 2010s, Maxima came back to life and has appeared intermittently in the years since. She typically appears in a similar role to her original conception: As an alien invader who comes to Earth looking to make Superman her boy toy.

Arjona has been busy lately. You may have seen her in Richard Linklater’s Hitman, the cult comedy Splitsville, or as Bix Caleen on Andor. She’ll soon be see in the remake of The Thomas Crown Affair and in the TV version of another comic, Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips’ Criminal.

Man of Tomorrow is scheduled to open in theaters on July 9, 2027. Production is set to begin on the film soon in Atlanta.

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