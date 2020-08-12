Edgar Wright Celebrates ‘Scott Pilgrim’ 10th Anniversary With Thread of Behind the Scenes Pictures

August 13 marks the 10th anniversary of Edgar Wright’s cult classic Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. And no one is as excited as Wright himself. In a Twitter post he shared on Wednesday morning, Wright teased the movie’s anniversary with a media dump of BTS photos from the shoot. He also hinted at some news regarding Scott Pilgrim’s original soundtrack, which has gained popularity in its own right. Check out Wright’s post below, which will take you on a trip down memory lane:

Based on Bryan Lee O'Malley’s graphic novel series, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was initially a box office bomb. The movie only grossed $48.1 million against its $85 million budget. But as time went on, Scott Pilgrim accumulated a cult-following, with fans celebrating its geeky video game-esque special effects. Michael Cera carries the film with his adorkable charm, joined by a powerhouse ensemble cast including Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jason Schwartzman, Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, and Anna Kendrick.

Looking back on Wright’s old Scott Pilgrim photos, it’s hard not to feel a sense of nostalgia. After all, production for the film took place in 2009, which was a much simpler time in the world. There are goofy selfies, candid action shots, and everything in between. The biggest takeaway from these behind-the-scenes snapshots? Everyone looks like they’re having a blast.