Edgar Wright’s next movie is scheduled — a very untrustworthy word these days — to be released in theaters this coming September. That’s the horror thriller Last Night in Soho, starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy. But Wright has apparently already lined up his next gig after that.

According to The Hollywood Reporter is attached to direct the adaptation of the upcoming novel Set My Heart to Five by Simon Stephenson, which is about “a robot learning to love.”

Here is a more detailed synopsis, via THR:

The story is ‘set in an all-too human 2054,’ and follows Jared, an android that works as a dentist, as he undergoes an emotional awakening that is sparked by an introduction to '80s and '90s movies. He then embarks on a quest to convince humans that he and his kind should be permitted to feel.

This is very relatable to me, in that my own emotional awakening was sparked by my introduction to ’80s and ’90s movies, particularly Gymkata and Wayne’s World, which I’m assuming will also be the films this future android dentist watches to discover his own deep wells of humanity and emotion.

Set My Heart to Five would be Wright’s eighth feature as a director, following A Fistful of Fingers, his Cornetto Trilogy, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Baby Driver, and the upcoming Last Night in Soho which we are crossing all of our fingers in toes arrives in theaters in something like a timely fashion.