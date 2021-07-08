‘Encanto’ Teaser: Disney’s New Lin-Manuel Miranda Musical

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s newest musical is coming from Disney. The guy behind In the Heights and Hamilton (and one of the songwriters of Disney’s Moana) said on Twitter that he’d been working “the past 4 years” on the “incredible story” of Encanto, a tale about a magical family that lives in Colombia and the one member of the brood — played by Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz — who doesn’t have any special gifts.

Disney just unveiled the film’s first teaser. Watch it below:

There’s a new poster for the film as well. This looks like an extremely colorful animated feature.

Disney

You only really get to hear one song in the trailer; supposedly the finished film contains eight new Lin-Manuel Miranda compositions. (The film was directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush.) Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto,” is the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The all-new original film features the voice of Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel, an ordinary 15-year-old who’s struggling to find her place in her family. “Mirabel is a really funny, loving character who also deeply yearns for something more,” says Beatriz. “She’s also not afraid to stand up for what she knows is right—something I love and relate to very much.

Encanto is scheduled to open in theaters on November 24, 2021.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

The Best Disney Villains Ever