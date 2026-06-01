Can we guess the latest J.J. Abrams twist from the trailer alone?

Let’s see. Abrams produced the upcoming horror film The End of Oak Street, which is headed to theaters at the end of the summer. It stars Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor as the heads of a family whose entire suburban neighborhood is transported ... somewhere. Somewhere with dinosaurs!

So how did they get there? Was it aliens? Was it time travel? Was it time traveling aliens? Is this a secret Cloverfield sequel? Is this a secret Cloverfield prequel? Did they house get dumped in the middle of Jurassic Park? Is this a new and extremely literal Jurassic World reboot?

Okay, it’s definitely not that last one. But beyond that, who knows! It could be anything. Maybe you will have a compelling theory after you watch the trailer — check it out below:

READ MORE: The Best “Elevated Horror” Movies

I am excited to see a new movie from director David Robert Mitchell, the filmmaker behind the excellent horror movie It Follows and the underrated detective satire Under the Silver Lake. I’m glad to see him back with a new project, regardless of the specifics of this particular J.J. Abrams mystery box.

There’s a new poster for the film as well.

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Here is the film’s official synopsis:

After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings.

The End of Oak Street opens in theaters on August 14.

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