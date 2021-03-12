With Godzilla vs. Kong coming soon to HBO Max, it’s time to brush up on King Kong movies of decades past. Dating back to 1933, King Kong has proven himself to be an icon of American cinema. Since then, there’s been a long chain of adaptations, reboots, and sequels starring the Eighth Wonder of the World. Some are worthy of carrying the King Kong title. Others should never have left the island.

Here’s every King Kong movie ranked from worst to best.

