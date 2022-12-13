Miles Morales returns in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — joined by a whole legion of spider-heroes. The new full trailer for the film reintroduces us to Miles, Spider-Gwen, and Peter B. Parker, and it also showcases a whole bunch of new Spider-Men who didn’t appear in the first Spider-Verse, including Jessica Drew, Spider-Man Manga, and the Spider-Man of the PlayStation 4 and 5 video games.

If you want to see all the Spider-Men in the trailer, plus all the other Easter eggs and secrets, check out our latest Spider-Man video below. We explore how this movie is focused more on Miles’ mom, instead of Miles’ dad in the first film, and we give you loads of background about some of the new Spider-Men in the movie, including Superior Spider-Man, Ben Reilly, Spider-Man Unlimited, and Tarantula. Plus, we tell you everything you need to know about Spot, the villain of the new Spider-Verse movies.

Watch our full Spider-Verse breakdown here:

