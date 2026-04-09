Welcome back, Frank.

Before he hangs out with Marvel’s Friendly Neighborhood Web-Slinger in Spider-Man: Brand New Day Jon Bernthal’s Punisher will get his own spotlight TV special on Disney+ — one that’s co-written by Bernthal himself.

Marvel revealed the existence of the special, titled The Punisher: One Last Kill, last month. Now they’ve posted the trailer for the show, which includes a fair amount of the standard Punisher action, but also features plenty of Bernthal’s Frank Castle searching his soul (or whatever is left of it at this point).

You can watch the One Last Kill trailer below:

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Marvel also unveiled a poster for the special, which is directed and co-written by Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard Bob Marley: One Love), as well.

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Bernthal debuted his version of the Punisher in the second season of Netflix’s Daredevil series. He then got his own Marvel TV series on Netflix for two seasons from 2017 to 2019. When Marvel revived Daredevil as Born Again on Disney+, they brought Bernthal back for a supporting role as well. While he is not expected to show up in Born Again Season 2, he’s got One Last Kill and Brand New Day coming back to back.

Here is the special’s official synopsis:

In the special, Frank searches for meaning beyond revenge, when an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight.

I like the idea of these one-off specials. It’s like a one-shot Marvel comic book. (Anyone else ever read Punisher Kills the Marvel Universe? That was a fun one-shot.) Not everything needs to be a 150-minute feature, or even an eight-episode television series.

The Punisher: One Last Kill premieres on Disney+ on May 12 at 9PM ET, 6PM PT.

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