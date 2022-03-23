The New ‘Evil Dead’ Is Officially Rated R

The latest installment in the Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead Rise, has officially received an R-rating by the Motion Picture Association. This isn’t surprising in the slightest, considering almost all of the previous movies in the series also managed to earn the same rating.

According to FilmRatings.com (via CBR), Evil Dead Rise has been rated R for “strong bloody horror violence and gore, and some language.” By comparison, this is very similar to the explanation given for Fede Alvarez’s 2013 Evil Dead remake, which was rated R for “strong bloody violence and gore, some sexual content and language.” The only Evil Dead movie that didn't receive an R-rating? The original 1981 movie The Evil Dead. That film earned an even more serious rating of NC-17 for “substantial graphic horror violence and gore.”

Evil Dead Rise is deviating from its classic formula in two major ways. First, Bruce Campbell will not be a part of the cast as Ash Williams. And second, instead of taking place in a cabin in the woods, Lee Cronin’s film will be set in the city of Los Angeles. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters’ reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.

The wait for Evil Dead Rise is almost over — the film is expected to land on HBO Max later this year.

