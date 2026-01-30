Fast & Furious fans have been waiting with baited breath for almost three years for the resolution of the cliffhanger at the end of Fast X. The tenth film in the long-running franchise was supposed to be the first part of a two-part finale. But Fast X encountered some production difficulties — the film’s first director, Justin Lin departed shortly after production began, and was replaced by Louis Leterrier — and a weak reception at the box-office. (The film earned $714 million worldwide, which sounds incredible until you learn that was less than the five previous movies and cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $340 million to make.)

Finally, almost three full years later, it looks like Fast X 2 is finally revving up for real. Star/producer Vin Diesel revealed on his Instagram account that the movie has a new release date in the spring of 2028, as well as a new title: Fast Forever.

“No one said the road would be easy,” Diesel wrote. “but it’s ours.”

“One that has defined us and become our legacy. And a legacy ... lasts forever.”

The image attached to the photo is from the very first The Fast and the Furious, from way back in 2001. It’s the scene at the end of the movie when Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner gives his car to Diesel’s Dominic Toretto to allow him to escape from the police, formally launching the bromance that would continue through the franchise until Walker’s death during production of 2015’s Furious 7.

Despite Walker’s death, Diesel has publicly stated his desire for his character to appear in this final Fast film. (Although Walker passed away, his character was merely written out of the series, retiring from a life of international espionage and driving fast to raise his son.) Walker’s role in Furious 7 was completed with the use of body doubles and CGI, so it’s not quite that outrageous that Diesel would want to do something similar here. Still, the degree of difficulty of recreating a live-action person who died a decade ago in a movie is very high, like taking a street racer into outer space.

Fast Forever is now scheduled to open in theaters on March 17, 2028.