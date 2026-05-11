Vin Diesel Announces ‘Fast & Furious’ TV Show

Fast & Furious is going to TV.

Vin Diesel appeared today at NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation in New York, where he confirmed that the Fast & Furious franchise is jumping — like a car zooming from one skyscraper to another, and then to a third skyscraper just for good measure — from films to television.

Diesel said (per Variety), “for the last decade, we have realized that the fans have wanted more. They wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories.”

“I had to wait till it was right,” Diesel added. “It became right when Donna Langley started to oversee it all, because that’s when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family would be protected in the TV space… The news that I have here today is that Peacock is launching four shows from the Fast and Furious universe.”

(Variety claims that “while Diesel said that four shows were in the works, an individual with knowledge of the situation confirmed it is, in fact, only one.”)

Universal Pictures Universal Pictures loading...

READ MORE: Every Fast & Furious Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

The show is being executive produced by Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman, who are also writing the pilot. Diesel didn’t offer any details about the plots of this Fast & Furious show (or shows).

Technically, this would not be the first Fast & Furious series on television. Universal previous produced six seasons of an animated series for kids called Fast & Furious Spy Racers, which focused on a character named Tony Toretto, the cousin of Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. That show streamed on Netflix.

Fans will likely be happy to hear they are getting a Fast & Furious show (or shows), although they would probably be more satisfied to get the cliffhanger ending of Fast X resolved first. It’s already been three years since we seemingly saw numerous characters downed in a plane, and others nearly drowned in a dam destruction. What happened to them?? At this point we won’t know until at least 2028, when the next Fast movie is currently scheduled for release.