‘Fast X’ Races Into CinemaCon With New Footage

An 11th installment of the Fast and Furious franchise will nitrous itself into theaters in 2025 confirms CinemaCon 2023.

Serving as Part 2 to the upcoming Fast X—where I come from that’s called 11. This franchise has never been great at numbers; the third film is actually the seventh, 5 and 6 are really 4 and 5, but I digress.

The Universal Pictures presentation at this year's CinemaCon featured Dominic Toretto himself, Vin Diesel, as well as other members of the Fast family. They took the stage to discuss the latest installment in the rubber-burning saga, Fast X.

Diesel thanked the fans for all of their support over the past 20+ years, and said that he hopes to make us proud. Diesel then went on to highlight the fact that this is the longest running franchise in all of cinema to feature the same cast of characters from the start. (I'd like to point out that that title actually belongs to Anthony Daniels' portrayal of C-3PO in Star Wars, but who's keeping score?)

I think I speak for all of us when I say that I never expected the Fast and Furious franchise to reach a tenth installment, much less an eleventh. But here we are, Diesel announced that the upcoming Fast X is only the beginning of their final ride and that Fast X: Part 2 will be the final film. But I’ll believe it when I don’t see it.

Fast X drifts into theaters May 19, 2023.

