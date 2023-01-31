New ‘Fast X’ Poster Teases the End of the Saga

Vin Diesel has threatened that the upcoming two-part Fast & Furious 10 (or Fast 10 and 11, depending on your counting preference) would end the franchise once and for all. It appears, based on the first film’s new poster that he is a man of his word.

The film, dubbed Fast X just debuted this new poster, featuring a very somber picture of Diesel himself, clutching his character’s signature jewel-encrusted crucifix with the tagline “The End of the Road Begins.”

Universal Universal loading...

It is sort of remarkable how intensely serious the posters for movies about dudes driving cars in space can be...

Fast X will be directed by Louis Leterrier, after longtime Fast filmmaker Justin Lin dropped out of the production shortly after principal photography began in April of 2022. Returning cast members besides Diesel include franchise veterans Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang, as well as Jason Statham, who sat out F9: The Fast Saga, save for a brief post-credits cameo. We’ll also see the return of John Cena as Dominic Toretto’s brother Jakob, and we’ll see the Fast debuts of Brie Larson and Jason Momoa, who plays the film’s new villain, Dante.

That’s about all we know so far, beyond the fact that Theron’s Cipher will someone work with Momoa’s Dante in the latest threat to Dom and his team of car thieves turned super spies.

Fast X is currently scheduled to open in theaters on May 19. The followup — which will allegedly end the Fast franchise after some 25 years, will follow in February 2024.

10 Mandela Effects From the World of Movies