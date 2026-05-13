New movies are streaming at home this weekend. Thankfully, ScreenCrush has your handy weekly guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close. You’re welcome.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch Project Hail Mary, this year’s hit sci-fi film starring Ryan Gosling. Plus, check out a charming throwback rom-com as well as a terrifying new horror movie based on a 1970s cult classic.

Want even more options? Check out other recent new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Project Hail Mary

In Project Hail Mary, a middle school science teacher wakes up with amnesia on a spaceship, where she slowly discovers he’s on a last-chance mission to save the world from a mysterious sun-destroying organism. The sci-fi adventure became available to watch at home via VOD on May 12.

Where to watch Project Hail Mary: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

You, Me & Tuscany

In You, Me & Tuscany, a struggling young career woman travels to Italy and breaks into an empty Tuscan villa, where she pretends to be the owner’s fiancée while falling for his charming cousin. The rom-com became available to watch at home via VOD on May 12.

Where to watch You, Me & Tuscany: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

READ MORE: Netflix Just Removed the Way to See Every Title in Its Library

Driver’s Ed

In this teen road trip romp, a lovesick high school senior steals his driver’s education teacher’s car and, along with three peers, goes on a chaotic journey to win back his college-freshman girlfriend. The teen comedy will be available to watch at home via VOD beginning May 15.

Where to watch Driver’s Ed: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Faces of Death

A TikTok-esque content moderator investigates a series of gory viral smut videos that seem to recreate grisly death scenes from the 1978 cult film Faces of Death in this horror re-imagining. The film became available to watch at home via VOD on May 12.

Where to watch Faces of Death: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

The Crash

The Crash explores the 2022 true crime case of 17-year-old Mackenzie Shirilla, who was found to have intentionally driven her car into a building at 100 MPH, killing her two passengers. The documentary will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix starting May 15.

Where to watch The Crash: Netflix.

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