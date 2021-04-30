‘Green Lantern’ Series Casts Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner

Finn Wittrock, I hope you look good in green.

The actor, best known for his roles on American Horror Story and other Ryan Murphy TV series, has been chosen as the lead of the upcoming HBO Max series based on DC Comics’ Green Lantern. Rather than focusing on either of the two most famous Green Lantern characters — Hal Jordan, who was portrayed by Ryan Reynolds in the big-screen Green Lantern movie, or John Stewart, who appeared on most animated incarnations of the Justice League in recent years — this show will feature Guy Gardner, the hot-headed Lantern who inherited the magical power ring in the 1980s.

According to Deadline, the new series is taking a different approach to the character. Instead of a singular focus on one hero...

...Green Lantern reinvents the classic DC property through a story spanning decades and galaxies, beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott, and 1984, with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner (Wittrock) and half-alien Bree Jarta. They’ll be joined by a multitude of other Lanterns — from comic book favorites to never-before-seen heroes.

The Gardner of DC Comics has gone through a few iterations (including a very strange one that looked like this) but throughout his history, he’s generally been depicted as a cocky jerk, making him an ideal character in team books where he can contrast more traditional DC superheroes. (In one of his most famous appearances, he got into a fight with Batman, who knocked him out with a single punch.) I don’t know that I’d want a Green Lantern TV series that was only about Guy, but if he’s one of several different GLs through history, that should work well.

