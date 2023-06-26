What ‘The Flash’ Flopping Means For James Gunn’s DC Universe

The Flash is performing way below expectations for a $200 million superhero movie. After 10 days in theaters, it has grossed only about $210 million worldwide. That might sound like a lot, but when you compare it to movies of comparable size, and you know that this is far from what Warner Bros. was hoping for the movie.

The film was supposed to be the transitional moment from the DC Extended Universe, to the new cinematic universe currently in development from James Gunn. But The Flash itself seemed unclear about the extent to which it was directly creating Gunn’s universe — and if relatively few people are seeing The Flash anyway, Warner Bros. may not want to reference it or draw from it in creating an entirely new mega-franchise. In our latest Flash video, we look at how the film’s performance in theaters could affect Gunn’s DCU before it even begins. Watch it below:

