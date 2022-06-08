Brad Pitt’s Formula One Movie Heads to Apple

Apple Studios has landed a huge film, with much of the crew from Top Gun: Maverick involved. There are some really big names behind this thing, a movie set in the world of Formula One racing, with Brad Pitt in the starring role. Joseph Kosinski, director of Top Gun: Maverick, is taking on directing for this movie as well. But if you didn't think that was enough of a connection, Jerry Bruckheimer will share some of the producing duties. Ehren Kruger, who co-wrote Maverick, is also writing this untitled project. We think it’s pretty safe to say that fans of Maverick will enjoy this one too.

The plot of the film sounds simple enough, but the team behind it shouldn't have any problems making the film shine. Brad Pitt portrays an older driver who's since put Formula One racing behind him. When he’s inspired by a young driver to make a comeback, the two of them go head-to-head with some of the most established drivers in the sport. (Does this premise remind anyone of the Stallone movie Driven?)

One thing that provides a really fun sense of realism to the whole thing is the fact that Sir Lewis Hamilton will also be given a producer role on the project. He’s won seven World Driver's Championship titles and holds records for most wins, pole positions, and podium finishes.

As you might have imagined, the exact release date is unknown, since the film just finished its acquisition phase. That being said, be on the lookout for more news.