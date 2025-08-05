Okay. We already get enough sequels. More than enough! Too many. This is Hollywood we’re talking about. Everything is a sequel or a remake or a sequel to a remake. (Are there remakes of sequels? If not, nobody tell the studios, because they’ll try it.) In this day and age, no franchise needs another sequel. We’re all stocked up. Yes yes. I get it.

BUT! But. The reality is there are franchises that people get deeply attached to, franchises that they love and cherish and, yes, do want to see more movies from. Because the franchises that continue are the ones that continue to make money. Throw a couple bad sequels out there in a row and you get benched. As a result, some of the very best franchises have gone years or even decades since they released a new entry.

Like, for example, the 12 franchises below, which have not produced a new sequel in 8, or 10, or even 30 years in one case. (Hope springs eternal!) Again, no one’s going to shed a tear because a couple of movies aren’t getting sequels when 12 to 15 new sequels come out every single year. Then again, maybe some die-hard fans of these 12 franchises might. They all feel like they have a lot of gas left in the tank for more stories and more movies. Maybe someday we’ll see them...

Beloved Franchises That Desperately Need a New Sequel These popular franchise have gone a long time since they’ve produced a new movie.

