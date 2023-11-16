Disney is not going to let Frozen go any time soon. Obviously.

As Disney hypes up their latest animated movie, Wish, the publicity machine is teasing future projects down the road. Disney CEO Bob Iger was on Good Morning America this (good) morning (America), and in an interview he revealed that not only is the previously announced Frozen 3 in development, but further movies are also expected.

“Frozen 3 is in the works,” Iger said, “and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works too.”

Iger added “I don't have much to say about those films right now but Jenn Lee, who created Frozen, the original Frozen and Frozen II, is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories.”

Both prior Frozen movies are among the biggest animated movies in history. The first Frozen earned $1.28 billion worldwide in 2013 and the follow-up, Frozen II, released in the fall of 2019, wound up grossing even more. Its worldwide box office total stands at $1.45 billion. The films follow the adventures of a pair of sisters, Anna and Elsa, who has supernatural ice powers that she struggles to control and understand. The Frozen films have also spawned countless books, podcasts, theme park rides, and toys.

Disney’s latest animated feature, Wish, opens in theaters on November 22. Supposedly conceived as part of Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration, it features the voice of Ariana DeBose as a girl trying to save her fairy tale kingdom. The cast also includes Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, Victor Garber, Evan Peters, Harvey Guillén, and Ramy Youssef. It was co-written by the aforementioned Jennifer Lee and co-directed by Chris Buck, who was Lee’s co-director on Frozen and Frozen II.

