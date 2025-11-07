There is one thing that always gets overlooked whenever cinephiles complain about how movies just aren’t the same as they used to be: the lost art of the end-credits blooper reel. Most movies had bloopers included on the special features of the home video release, along with all kinds of other cast and crew interviews, special effects breakdowns, and other great stuff that was lost with the phasing out of physical media. Putting a blooper reel over the credits was one way to make sure your audience definitely saw it. It was also a way to highlight how making a movie is a fun, hilarious, collaborative experience.

There’s something endearing about playing outtakes over the credits at the end of a movie, indicating to the audience that nothing they’ve just seen should be taken even a little bit seriously. (Of course, most credits bloopers play at the end of comedies anyway.) There’s something humanizing about watching famous celebrities descend into fits of giggles over botched lines or absurd ad-libs, and laughing along with the actors and the crew off-camera almost makes you feel like you’re right there on set with them, having a great time.

We’ve picked the ten best movies with the ten funniest end credits bloopers, from action comedies to political satires to animated childhood classics. They’re all very different, some highlighting great comedic actors at the height of their powers while others focus on silly alternate takes of certain scenes, but they’re all equally hilarious windows into the chaotic process of making a movie.

The 10 Funniest End Credits Blooper Reels Making movies has never looked so fun. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

READ MORE: The 10 Best Comedies of the Last 10 Years

Get our free mobile app