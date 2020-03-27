George Miller Is Working On a ‘Furiosa’ Mad Max Spinoff

We already knew George Miller was working on another Mad Max movie. Now it appears he’s also working on — or perhaps instead working on — a Mad Max spinoff, this one concerning Charlize Theron’s beloved warrior from Mad Max: Fury Road, Imperator Furiosa.

Although other sites are describing it as a “prequel,” Variety only calls it a “spinoff” — and says that even amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down most of the world’s entertainment industry, director George Miller is moving forward with the early stages of pre-production. He’s even interviewing prospective actors online...

Development slates at the studios are also in flux. Most executives don’t expect things to get back to normal for several weeks, though a few are taking video and phone meetings as they try to game out films they hope to greenlight in the next 12 months. Director George Miller, for instance, has been meeting with names including Anya Taylor-Joy for his “Furiousa” spin-off, which he hopes to start shooting in 2021. Of course, Miller is making concessions to coronavirus — those auditions have taken place via Skype.

Again, some sites say Anya Taylor-Joy is playing a young Furiosa in the film, but that’s not how Variety describes the project here. (Who would you rather see play Furiosa: Charlize Theron or Anya Taylor-Joy? Exactly.) Now that we’re basically living in the early scenes of the first Mad Max movie, it’s hard to imagine a spinoff we need more than Furiosa. Bring it on.