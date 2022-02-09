‘Futurama’ Will Return With New Episodes on Hulu

Good news everyone! Futurama is back.

For the first time since the last time the show got canceled and brought back, Futurama is returning for a whole new season, this time on Hulu. The show, created by Matt Groening, was a cult hit during its initial run on Fox, where it aired for four seasons. But it never attained the popularity of its sister series, The Simpsons, and Fox ended the show in 2003. Reruns on Adult Swim and DVDs helped expand its audience and in 2007 the show was brought back, first in a series of direct-to-video movies, and then as two more full seasons, all of which aired on Comedy Central through 2013.

Now, a decade later, the show is getting its third (fourth?) life on Hulu, which has ordered 20 new episodes that will begin airing on the service in 2023. According to the press release, the cast features “Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman” all the original members with one key exception: John DiMaggio, who voiced the crew’s eccentric robot Bender. The press release also says “the future is looking bright for Fry, Leela and Bender at Hulu,” which suggests Bender will appear, possibly voiced by another actor instead of DiMaggio.

In response to the news, Groening said “it’s a true honor to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get canceled abruptly again.”

While you’re waiting for the return of Fry, Leela, and presumably Bender, you can rewatch all their old adventures; all 140 previous episodes are already streaming right now on Hulu.

