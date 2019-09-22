Game of Thrones Wins Best Drama Series at the 2019 Emmy Awards

The game is over, but the awards keep rolling in.

Game of Thrones took home one more Best Drama Series at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards for its final season on HBO. This was the fourth time the show won Best Drama at the Emmys in its eight seasons; it previously won in 2015, 2016, and 2018. So you might not have been satisfied with how the show ended, but clearly Emmy voters were.

Although Game of Thrones led all television shows with 14 nominations this year, it won only one other major award: For Best Supporting Actor, which went to Peter Dinklage for his performance as Tyrion Lannister. He beat his co-stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Alfie Allen, along with four other actors to win his fourth Emmy for Game of Thrones. (The previous ones came in 2011, 2015, and 2018.)

Now that all is said and done, Game of Thrones ends its watch with 47 Emmy Awards, which is a record for a drama series in the history of television. Which is not too shabby when you get right down to it. One does wonder, though, how many of those Emmys fans would trade in to get George R.R. Martin to hurry his butt up and finish the final two novels in A Song of Ice and Fire. The next, The Winds of Winter is due, I don’t know, two months from never?