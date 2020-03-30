Bad news: Busting will not make us feel good in 2020.

More dominos continue to fall, as the coronavirus pandemic appears to show no signs of slowing down, and studios continue to postpone many of their new releases. Sony Pictures just delayed a bunch of their big 2020 films as a result of the ongoing closures of movie theaters, and the shutdowns of productions around the world.

The biggest of the bunch is definitely Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which continues the story of the original two Ghostbusters films with a new cast — and cameos from almost all the surviving members of the original cast, including Bill Murray. Originally scheduled to open in theaters this coming July, the Jason Reitman-directed film will now open instead on March 5, 2021.

Also delayed because of coronavirus concerns is Morbius, Sony’s second attempt to expand its Spider-Man Cinematic Universe beyond its main Spidey franchise. (The first attempt, Venom, proved to be a huge hit.) Morbius, which stars Jared Leto as a scientist who accidentally turns himself into a vampire, was supposed to open on July 31, 2020. Instead, it will now open on March 19, 2021. Sorry, Morbius fans. (Sony also delayed an unannounced Marvel title from October 2021 to a time to be determined.)

But wait! There’s more (which you will have to wait for)! The long-awaited Uncharted movie was just about to go into production when coronavirus struck; its release was supposed to happen next March, but now it’s expected to open on October 8, 2021. And if you’ve been desperate to see Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the news is not good there either. That movie now opens in theaters on January 15, 2021.

Honestly, at this point, if it’s actually safe to go to the movies next January, that would be good. We’ll take it. Just give us something to look forward to at this point.