This Is the Way to ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Final Trailer

In a little over a month, our long intergalactic nightmare will be over: There will be a new Star Wars movie in theaters for the first time in almost seven years.

(I mean, it could still be bad, but at least it will be there. That’s something, I guess. Look, these days with the world being the way it is, you gotta take your wins wherever you can find them. New Star Wars!)

The Mandalorian and Grogu continues the story from three seasons of the hit Disney+ series. Creator Jon Favreau directed the film version, and co-wrote it with Noah Kloor and Lucasfilm’s Dave Filoni. As for the film’s new trailer ... it looks pretty good. It looks like The Mandalorian TV show on a slightly larger scale, with fearless mercenary Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his Baby Yoda son Grogu (as himself) off on exciting new space adventures.

There are fun gadgets, new vehicles, cool aliens, and a lot of action. Also (gasp), Mando takes off his helmet. So you know Pedro Pascal was on set for the movie at least part of the time!

Watch the final trailer Mandalorian and Grogu trailer below:

READ MORE: Every Star Wars Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

There’s one more poster of the movie as well.

Lucasfilm Lucasfilm loading...

Here is The Mandalorian and Grogu’s official synopsis:

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to open in theaters on May 22.

Lucasfilm Lucasfilm loading...

Get our free mobile app