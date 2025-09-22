‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Debuts First Trailer and Images

Star Wars fans have already been waiting almost six years for a new big-screen feature film. Since The Rise of Skywalker opened in theaters in the winter of 2019, Star Wars has focused all its energies on streaming shows available on Disney+ — the most popular of which has been The Mandalorian, featuring the adventures of a masked mercenary (Pedro Pascal) and his adorable baby Yoda sidekick Grogu (as himself).

Now The Mandalorian is going from streaming to theaters with the upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu film. Continuing the events of the series, it follows Mando and Grogu on a new adventure through the galaxy far, far away, and introduces new characters like Colonel Ward, played by Sigourney Weaver.

Watch the first trailer for the film below:

Lucasfilm also debuted the first poster for the movie, which feels like a real throwback, not only to Star Wars but to Indiana Jones as well.

There are a bunch of new Mandalorian and Grogu images as well:

Here is The Mandalorian and Grogu’s official synopsis:

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” also stars Sigourney Weaver and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to premiere in theaters on May 22, 2026. And another new Star Wars movie, Star Wars: Starfighter, is also in the works. So the next question is: Is Star Wars going back to being an exclusively big-screen property and not a Disney+ franchise? If you want to maximize profits, this is the way.

