ViacomCBS has announced its plans to rebrand its streaming service CBS All Access as Paramount+. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the name change is due for early 2021, during which the streamer will release a series of originals based on popular franchises such as The Godfather, Criminal Minds, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

In the meantime, ViacomCBS has been bolstering CBS All Access with programming from Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, and MTV. You'll also find more Paramount movies hitting the platform before the official switch. The company's goal is to eventually have a movie and television library of 30,000 titles.

Among the new series coming to Paramount Plus is The Offer, a scripted limited series about Al Ruddy’s experience producing The Godfather. The popular CBS procedural Criminal Minds is being reimagined into a true crime series titled The Real Criminal Minds. For music fans, there will be an updated version of MTV’s Behind the Music. And for the kids, Paramount Plus will offer the SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff Kamp Koral.

"Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling,” said CEO Bob Bakish in a statement. "With Paramount+, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy.”

As the fates of major movie releases remain uncertain, it appears that Viacom CBS is throwing more of its chips into the streaming game. In a few years, Paramount might be more synonymous with “streaming giant” than “movie studio.”